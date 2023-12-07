Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ TBL – 0:39 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation:
Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to Brandon Hagel’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 19:25 (0:35 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Dallas Stars Florida Panthers game recap December 6

Rodrigues has 4 points for Panthers in win against Stars
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 6

Kucherov extends point streak to 11, lifts Lightning past Penguins
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame honorees praise growth of national program

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame honorees praise growth of national program
Dustin Brown impressed by Los Angeles Kings start to season

Brown keeping close eye on Kings in retirement
Seattle Kraken feeling urgency to turn around season

Kraken feeling urgency to turn season around after sluggish start
Vince Dunn continues to thrive in bigger role for Seattle Kraken

Dunn continues to thrive in bigger role since joining Kraken
Columbus Blue Jackets Adam Boqvist Elvis Merzlikins Cole Sillinger injury update

Boqvist out 4 weeks for Blue Jackets with shoulder strain
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Sandler Schneider Loughran visit Colorado Eagles AHL team

Sandler, Schneider, Loughran visit Avalanche AHL affiliate
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Eric Robinson traded to Sabres by Blue Jackets for draft pick

Robinson traded to Sabres by Blue Jackets for draft pick in 2025
NHL at the rink podcast Los Angeles Kings analyst Jim Fox

Kings analyst Fox joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Patrick Kane returns to roots ahead of Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane returns to roots ahead of Red Wings debut
Patrick Kane Detroit debut vs San Jose

Kane to debut for Red Wings against Sharks
John Klingberg injury status hip surgery

Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs