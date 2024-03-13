Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ OTT – 4:08 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Ottawa

Explanation:
Video review determined the contact made by Mathieu Joseph’s stick to the mask of Tristan Jarry as well as Joseph’s presence in the crease impaired Jarry’s ability to play his position. According to Rule 38.11, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the goal should have been disallowed due to “Interference on the Goalkeeper,” as described in Rules 69.1, 69.3 and 69.4”.

