Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ EDM – 4:32 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Edmonton

Explanation:
Video review determined Edmonton’s Evander Kane impaired Akira Schmid’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Connor Brown’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal…

The overriding rationale of this rule is that a goalkeeper should have the ability to move freely within his goal crease without being hindered by the actions of an attacking player. If an attacking player enters the goal crease and, by his actions, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

