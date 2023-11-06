Latest News

Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks

Flames Andrew Mangiapane suspended one game

Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game
Adam Johnson Nottingham Forest Football Club tribute

Nottingham Forest FC honors Johnson's memory in 47th minute of Premier League match
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Devils forward Hughes week to week with upper-body injury

Zdeno Chara New York City Marathon time

Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders
Andrew Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game

On Tap: Vegas tries for point in 13th straight game

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to push season-opening point streak to 13 games
McDavid says Oilers struggles 'all over the rink'

McDavid frustrated by Oilers' struggles to begin season
Connor Bedard thriving as rookie against top Draft picks with Chicago

Bedard thriving against top NHL Draft picks in rookie season with Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated

Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated by NHL.com
Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces former Flames team

Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces Flames for 1st time with Maple Leafs 
Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12

Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ CHI – 17:59 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New Jersey

Explanation:
Video review determined that New Jersey’s Tyler Toffoli preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 2:02 (17:58 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.