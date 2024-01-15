Coach’s Challenge: NJD @ BOS – 7:37 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Boston

Explanation:
Video review determined that Boston’s David Pastrnak preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to the goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:33 (7:27 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard resumes skating after injury

Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw
San Jose Sharks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 15

Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15 games
New York Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia 

Injured Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 15

NHL Buzz: Dunn, Beniers, Burakovsky each out for Kraken
NHL betting odds for January 15, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 15
Elias Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week January 15

Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week
Bowness Laviolette Montgomery Tocchet named 2024 NHL All Star game coaches

Bowness, Laviolette, Montgomery, Tocchet named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Detroit Red Wings overcome obstacles in win against Toronto Maple Leafs

Red Wings weather wild 24 hours to defeat Maple Leafs
Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard unanimous choice for Calder as rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous choice for Calder as rookie of year
 Color of Hockey Sophie Jaques savors being part of PWHL

Color of Hockey: Jaques savoring roles in PWHL, Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series 
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 15-21

20 games to be nationally televised this week
NHL on tap news and notes January 15

On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche attempt to continue streaks during 10-game schedule
Detroit Red Wings Toronto Maple Leafs game recap January 14

Red Wings defeat Maple Leafs to extend point streak to 6
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Lindgren robs Kreider on doorstep with spectacular glove save
Matthew Tkachuk bobblehead mouthguard Florida Panthers

Tkachuk's Panthers bobblehead has mouthguard hanging out too
Rangers look to get back on track after ending skid

Rangers look to reignite defense, get back on track after ending skid
Washington Capitals New York Rangers game recap January 14

Shesterkin makes 24 saves, Rangers hold off Capitals to end 4-game skid