McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of win at Heritage Classic

Wheeler to play first game in Winnipeg with Rangers

Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident,' forward played for Penguins from 2018-19

Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9

Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks

Heritage Classic, playing outdoors part of NHL dream

Heritage Classic makes outdoor games ‘special,’ part of NHL dream
Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ NJD – 4:52 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New Jersey

Explanation:
Video review determined that New Jersey’s Nathan Bastian preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Jesper Bratt’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 15:16 (4:44 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.