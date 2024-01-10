Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ TBL – 15:55 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation:

After huddling, the officials came on the headset to inform the Situation Room that they had a good goal on the ice. Los Angeles then challenged the play for goaltender interference. Video review determined Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli made contact with goaltender Cam Talbot’s pad in the crease that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”