Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ TBL – 15:55 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation:
After huddling, the officials came on the headset to inform the Situation Room that they had a good goal on the ice. Los Angeles then challenged the play for goaltender interference. Video review determined Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli made contact with goaltender Cam Talbot’s pad in the crease that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Jamie Drysdale joins Philadelphia ready to make team debut

Drysdale expected to make Flyers debut against Canadiens after trade from Ducks
NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Jackie Redmond talks new YouTube show, PWHL in NHL.com Q&A

Redmond talks new show on YouTube, PWHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Coaches Room Young players in NHL must protect themselves

Young players must protect themselves while navigating through NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 8

Malkin has goal, assist in Penguins win against Flyers
Vancouver Canucks New York Rangers game recap January 8

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks defeat Rangers
Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Drysdale, draft pick
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast