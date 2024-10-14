Coach's Challenge: LAK @ OTT – 4:10 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Los Angeles

Explanation:

Video review determined that Brandt Clarke entered the crease on his own and contacted Anton Forsberg which affected his ability to play his position prior to the puck deflecting off Clarke’s skate and entering the Ottawa net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”