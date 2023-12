Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Kings forward Trevor Moore made incidental contact with Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin outside the crease and, therefore, no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Vladislav Gavrikov’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge