Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ DET – 5:04 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Detroit

Explanation:
Video review determined that Detroit’s Christian Fischer preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 14:59 (5:01 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain

Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Kane could return for Red Wings before All-Star break
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear contract with Devils, promoted to president/GM
Blue Jackets Jenner can relate to Blackhawks Bedard injury broken jaw

Jenner can relate to Bedard having jaw wired shut
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Gerard Gallant would be happy to coach in NHL again

Gallant would be ‘happy’ to coach in NHL again 
Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 23 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23
San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings game recap January 22

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks game recap January 22

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Pittsburgh Penguins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 22

Zucker, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Kobie Turner sings anthem on Rams Night at Los Angeles Kings game

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem