Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ CHI – 5:19 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Calgary

Explanation:

Video review determined that Calgary’s Elias Lindholm interfered with Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek by pushing his pad, which allowed the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”