Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ CHI – 5:19 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Calgary

Explanation:
Video review determined that Calgary’s Elias Lindholm interfered with Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek by pushing his pad, which allowed the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort
Crosby flying All-Star under radar, Marchand says

Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin in lineup for Capitals against Kings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 7 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 7
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 
NHL On Tap news and notes January 7

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Coyotes, seeking 6th straight win
Morning Skate for January 7

Morning Skate for January 7
Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers game recap January 6

Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers defeat Senators for 7th straight win
New York Islanders Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 6

Eichel, Roy each scores twice in Golden Knights win against Islanders
St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game recap January 6

Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 6

Forsberg scores twice in 3rd, Predators hold off Stars
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 6

Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT