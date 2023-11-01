Latest News

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild against Devils
Goal-scoring race between Matthews, Pastrnak debated by NHL.com
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Bedard getting 'more used to' life with Blackhawks, playing in NHL
Bettman talks outdoor games, growth of NHL on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons
Panarin, Rangers not satisfied with winning streak, individual highlights
Hughes' moves for Devils video game-worthy, Brodeur says
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Backstrom taking time away from hockey, Capitals with 'ongoing injury situation'
Jack Hughes leads 3 Stars of Month for October
Stadium Series 'more than just a game' to Flyers executives Briere, Jones
2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation
Ducks goalie Dostal named NHL Rookie of Month for October
Senators to forfeit 1st-round pick in 2024, 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft

Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ PHI – 9:29 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Buffalo

Explanation:
Video review determined that Buffalo’s JJ Peterka preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Jeff Skinner’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 10:34 (9:26 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.