Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ TOR – 4:32 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Anaheim

Explanation:
Video review determined that Ryan Strome impaired Martin Jones’ ability to play his position prior to Leo Carlsson’s shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Bedard picking up where he left off for Blackhawks before fractured jaw

NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Protas, Mantha help lift Capitals past Canadiens

Matthews’ 6th hat trick helps Maple Leafs cruise past Ducks 

Panthers score 9 in row, cruise past Lightning

Blue Jackets, Red Wings to play 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

Jokiharju, Sabres rally for OT win against Wild

Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers defeat Stars

Kane has goal, assist, Red Wings shut out Flames

Devin Booker supports Red Wings before NBA Skills Challenge

Bedard gets goal, assist in Blackhawks win against Senators

Letang wears mullet wig, gushes over Jagr at Penguins practice

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Tavares out for Maple Leafs against Ducks with ‘pretty minor’ injury

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Rempe could make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series