Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ TOR – 4:32 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Anaheim

Explanation:

Video review determined that Ryan Strome impaired Martin Jones’ ability to play his position prior to Leo Carlsson’s shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”