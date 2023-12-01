Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ CAR – 6:41 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Kyle Palmieri’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 13:21 of the third period (6:39 elapsed time) – two seconds prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated by Penguins for scoring team's first-ever goalie goal
Florida Panthers Montreal Canadiens game recap November 30

Panthers score 4 in 3rd, cruise past Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings game recap November 30

Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators 6-game winning streak
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 30

Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 30

Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Mitch Marner struggles to get mouth guard out of helmet

Marner struggles to remove mouth guard from face mask
Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
nhl buzz news and notes november 30

NHL Buzz: Schwartz placed on injured reserve by Kraken
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry has contract terminated by Blackhawks