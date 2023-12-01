Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ CAR – 6:41 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Kyle Palmieri’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 13:21 of the third period (6:39 elapsed time) – two seconds prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge