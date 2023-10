Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Minnesota

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Linesperson’s call on the ice that the puck did not leave the attacking zone at 12:30 (7:30 elapsed time) and, therefore, the play was on-side.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge