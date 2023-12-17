Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ STL – 6:47 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Dallas

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of St. Louis’ Marco Scandella and Hugh McGing caused Dallas’ Sam Steel to contact Jordan Binnington prior to Ty Dellandrea’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge