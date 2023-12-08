Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ CGY – 15:05 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined Carolina’s Martin Necas impaired Dustin Wolf’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Sebastian Aho’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders game recap December 7

Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets
2024 NHL Draft Diary Cole Eiserman December 8

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Carolina Hurricanes Calgary Flames game recap December 7

Flames score 3 in 3rd, rally past Hurricanes
Alex Ovechkin gets 1500th NHL point for Washington Capitals

Ovechkin gets 1,500th NHL point for Capitals
San Jose Sharks Detroit Red Wings game recap December 7

Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut
Philadelphia Flyers Arizona Coyotes game recap December 7

Konecny, Flyers cruise past Coyotes for 3rd straight victory
Winnipeg Jets Colorado Avalanche game recap December 7

Connor scores twice, Jets defeat Avalanche for 3rd straight win
Patrick Kane very comfortable in Red Wings debut after surgery

Kane looks ‘very comfortable’ in Red Wings debut after hip surgery
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll to ‘miss some time’ for Maple Leafs with injury
Los Angeles Kings Montreal Canadiens game recap December 7

Kings shut out Canadiens, set NHL record with 11-0-0 road start
Anaheim Ducks Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 7

Mrazek makes 37 saves, Blackhawks blank Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins game recap December 7

Levi makes 29 saves in return, Sabres defeat Bruins to end 4-game skid
Dallas Stars Washington Capitals game recap December 7

Hintz scores twice, Stars rally to defeat Capitals in shootout
Tampa Bay Lightning Nashville Predators game recap December 7

Josi, McDonagh boost Predators past Lightning for 3rd win in row
John Klingberg injury status hip surgery

Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators game recap December 7

Woll makes 29 saves, injured in Maple Leafs win against Senators
Connor Bedard up for teaching Travis Kelce how to play hockey

Bedard ready to hit ice with Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 7

NHL Buzz: Makar back for Avalanche against Jets