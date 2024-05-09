AHL notebook: Western Conference prospects in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Calder Cup Playoffs are underway in the American Hockey League.

The postseason for the NHL's top developmental league provides an excellent showcase for some of the top prospects in hockey.

Here is a look at some Western Conference prospects participating in the playoffs. A look at the Eastern Conference can be found here.

Mavrik Bourque, Texas (Dallas Stars)

The 22-year-old forward showed that he is on a strong path to the NHL by leading the AHL with 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games this season.

Bourque, the No. 30 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Stars, was named the AHL's most valuable player and a First Team All-Star. He currently leads the Calder Cup Playoffs with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in four games.

He had four points (two goals, two assists) in Game 1 of Texas' first-round series against Manitoba (Winnipeg Jets) on April 23. After Texas swept the best-of-3 series, he had another four-point game (one goal, three assists) in Game 1 of the best-of-5 divisional semifinal series against Milwaukee (Nashville Predators) on May 2 and two assists in Game 2. Texas leads the series 2-0.

Bourque made his NHL debut for Dallas at the Chicago Blackhawks on April 6 and played 10:56 with two shots on goal.

Brandt Clarke, Ontario (Los Angeles Kings)

Clarke, a 21-year-old defenseman, is considered a future centerpiece for the Kings.

The No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke spent last season between Los Angeles and Ontario before returning to Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League for the second half.

This season with Ontario, Clarke played 50 games and had 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists). He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team as well as a Second Team AHL All-Star. He also played 16 games with the Kings and had six points (two goals, four assists).

Through four playoff games with Ontario, Clarke has four assists. Ontario swept its first-round series against Bakersfield (Edmonton Oilers) and leads its Pacific Division semifinal against Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks) 2-0.

Akil Thomas, Ontario

Thomas had a breakout season as a 24-year-old forward with Ontario.

The second-round pick (No. 51) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas turned pro in 2020-21 with Ontario and spent his first two pro seasons with them. Early in 2022-23, he sustained an injury, and his season was finished after 13 games. However, he recovered and had 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 64 games that season; his 22 goals ranked second on the team.

Through four playoff games, he has three points (two goals, one assist) for Ontario, which leads Abbotsford 2-0 in the Pacific Division semifinals.

Thomas made his NHL debut with the Kings at the Jets on April 1 and had four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary (Calgary Flames)

After finishing the regular season with the Flames, Wolf is back with another chance to win the Calder Cup.

Wolf, 23, played 17 games in his first extended NHL time and went 7-7-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. In the AHL, he was 20-12-3 and had a 2.45 GAA, .922 save percentage and four shutouts in 36 games.

The seventh-round pick (No. 214) by the Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft, Wolf helped Calgary sweep Tucson (Arizona Coyotes) in the first round, with a 46-save shutout in Game 1 on April 24 and 40 saves in Game 2 on April 26. Wolf has helped Calgary to a split against Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken) in its Pacific Division semifinal.

Wolf reached the Western Conference final with Stockton, the Flames' former AHL affiliate, in 2022. He then led Calgary to the Pacific Division final against Coachella Valley last year, where they lost in five games.

Shane Wright, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

Wright, a 20-year-old forward, had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games with Coachella Valley. He also earned time with the Kraken and finished with five points (four goals, one assist) in eight games before returning to Coachella Valley for the final week of the AHL regular season.

Wright, selected fourth in the 2022 NHL Draft, by Seattle is looking to build on a strong first full-time season in the AHL.

He has no points in two playoff games for Coachella Valley, which is tied 1-1 with Calgary in its Pacific Division semifinal.

This is Wright's second time in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Last season, he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 games for Coachella Valley, which lost the Calder Cup final in seven games against Hershey (Washington Capitals).