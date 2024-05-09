Barkov driving force for Panthers in Game 2 win against Bruins

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov considered the question and answered it in a way that seemed to prove the point coach Paul Maurice made minutes earlier in calling him, “the perfect man to be captain of the Florida Panthers.”
Barkov didn’t view his four-point (two goals, two assists) performance in the Panthers’ 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Wednesday as him stepping up to lead his team at a moment when it needed him most. To him, he was doing his job like everyone else.
“I can’t say it like that,” Barkov said. “Of course, I want to be as good as possible any game. It doesn’t matter what the situation. Always team wins, team loses. That’s how it is here in Florida. It doesn’t matter who scores the goals.”
Still, Barkov was the driving force in helping Florida even the best-of-7 series after a disappointing 5-1 loss in Game 1 on Monday. The Panthers scored six unanswered goals and chased previously red-hot Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman after he allowed four goal on 23 shots, giving the series a much different look as it heads to TD Garden in Boston for Game 3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“I think overall we did what we wanted to do,” Barkov said. “Obviously, they got the lead in the first period, but we didn’t change a thing. We just wanted to keep playing our game, keep playing hard and getting more to the net and that’s what we did all game.”
Boston took a 1-0 lead on Charlie Coyle’s goal at 12:12 of the first period before Florida pushed back in the second period with Barkov leading the way. After Steven Lorentz’s deflection tied the score at 1:56, Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with his rebound goal at 9:49.