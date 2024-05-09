Canucks overcome slow start, 3-goal deficit to win Game 1 against Oilers

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks were down but never felt overwhelmed by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Coming back from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 with three goals in the third period was not exactly how it was scripted, but Vancouver felt it deserved to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series with Game 2 here Friday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“There's a lot of belief in this group. We’ve done it before in Nashville,” Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “I don't think anybody is giving up. Even when we were down 4-1 we were staying positive because we liked our 5-on-5 game. They got a couple bounces, they have a lot of skill, they're [going to] bury their chances, but you got to give credit to every guy in this room, and Arturs [Silvos] stood with us at the end, too. So, it was overall a great team win, for sure.”

The Oilers felt they let one get away, jumping out to a three-goal lead behind two goals from Zach Hyman and one each from defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Cody Ceci. But coach Kris Knoblauch admitted the game was not that lopsided early on.

“I don’t think you divide that game into the first half and the second half,” Knoblauch said. “The first half we had a huge lead at 4-1, but do I think we were that much better than them? [Stuart Skinner] made some pretty big saves. You think about the breakaway, then we had a power play and scored a goal, but 5-on-5, I don’t think we were much better than them.

“In the second half, they obviously had a lot more goals than we did, but did I think they were that much better than us in the second half? No. Sometimes that’s the way it works.”