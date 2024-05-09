Panthers cruise past Bruins in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round

Barkov has 2 goals, 2 assists for Florida; Swayman pulled in 3rd for Boston

R2, Gm2: Bruins @ Panthers Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists for the Florida Panthers, who cruised to a 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be in Boston on Friday.

Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, and Sam Reinhart had four assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves.

Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic. Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced in the third period by Linus Ullmark, who made eight saves.

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:12 of the first period, finishing a passing play with Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha at the left post following a turnover by Montour.

Steven Lorentz tied it 1-1 at 1:56 of the second period, redirecting Montour's shot from the right point after Parker Wotherspoon couldn't clear the puck up the boards.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 9:49 when he buried the rebound of Reinhart's shot from the edge of the crease.

Gustav Forsling made it 3-1 with two seconds remaining in the period, scoring with a one-timer from the left point through a screen. Montour started the play by keeping the puck in at the blue line after the Bruins won the face-off.

Eetu Luostarinen extended the lead to 4-1 at 1:28 of the third period. Reinhart collected his own rebound off the end boards and passed out front to Barkov, who fed Luostarinen for a tap-in at the right post.

Barkov made it 5-1 with a power-play goal at 10:52. He beat Ullmark blocker side from the high slot following another turnover by the Bruins while trying to clear the zone.

It was Florida's first power-play goal against Boston this season (started 0-for-18).

Montour scored a short-handed goal at 11:58 for the 6-1 final.

