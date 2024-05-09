Canucks score 4 straight, rally past Oilers in Game 1 in Western 2nd Round

Zadorov tied it at 13:47 with a one-timer from the left point through traffic and Garland put Vancouver ahead for the first time at 14:26, faking a slap shot off the rush at the right dot, then sliding a sharp-angle wrist shot through the legs of Stuart Skinner.

J.T Miller also scored in the third period, Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and Arturs Silovs made 12 saves for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

Zach Hyman scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had two assists, and Skinner made 19 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Friday.

Hyman made it 1-0 on the power play at 2:11, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins into an open net from the bottom of the right circle.

Edmonton went ahead 2-0 at 15:01 after a turnover by Ian Cole to Draisaitl at the side of the Vancouver net. He passed up to Mattias Ekholm above the left circle for a glove-side slap shot that caught Silovs looking the other way around a screen created by two Canucks forwards.

Joshua made it 2-1 just 53 seconds into the second period after Cole’s point shot missed the net wide right and bounced off the end boards to him at the other side for a quick shot into an open net from just above the goal line.

Vancouver was outshooting Edmonton 8-2 in the second period before the Oilers scored on their next two shots in 45 seconds.

Cody Ceci’s slap shot from above the top of the right circle hit Cole and deflected past Silovs to make it 3-1 at 12:26, and Hyman made it 4-1 at 13:11 with a wrist shot from the left dot that hit defenseman Tyler Myers’ stick and went under Silovs pad.

Hyman leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine goals. He passed Wayne Gretzky (1983) and moved into a tie with Mark Messier (1983) for the most goals by an Oilers player through the first six games of any playoffs.

Elias Lindholm made it 4-2 at 17:01 when his backhand pass from behind the net bounced in off the back of Skinner’s stick.

Miller pulled Vancouver to 4-3 at 9:38 of the third period with a short-side deflection from just above the goal line to Skinner’s left.

Draisaitl missed the final 8:02 of the second period but returned for the third. He has a point in all six playoff games, multiple points in five of them, and 12 points overall (five goals, seven assists), tied with teammate Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the playoff scoring lead.