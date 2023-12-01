Blackhawks at Jets

BLACKHAWKS (7-14-0) at JETS (12-8-2)
3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Johnson --Taylor Raddysh
MacKenzie Entwistle -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Anthony Beauvillier
Injured: Cole Guttman (upper body), Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Declan Chisholm
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Namestnikov will not play Saturday or against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, according to Jets coach Rick Bowness; the center was injured during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Lowry did not skate Friday but is expected to play Saturday. … Chisholm will replace Schmidt, a defenseman. … Hellebuyck will make his 12th start in 15 games.