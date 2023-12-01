Blackhawks at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
BLACKHAWKS (7-14-0) at JETS (12-8-2)

3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Johnson --Taylor Raddysh

MacKenzie Entwistle -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Cole Guttman (upper body), Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Declan Chisholm

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit 

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Namestnikov will not play Saturday or against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, according to Jets coach Rick Bowness; the center was injured during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Lowry did not skate Friday but is expected to play Saturday. … Chisholm will replace Schmidt, a defenseman. … Hellebuyck will make his 12th start in 15 games.

