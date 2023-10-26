Blackhawks at Golden Knights
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Jason Dickinson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Conor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Taylor Hall (shoulder) Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philip (Achilles)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status report
Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 40 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Blackhawks forward Colton Dach was activated from injured/non-roster and assigned to Rockforrd of the American Hockey League. ... Pietrangelo is expected to return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Roy, a forward, is out. ... Cotter will move to the second line, with Howden moving to fourth-line center. . ... Dorofeyev will play on the third line. … Hill could start after Thompson made 26 saves in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.