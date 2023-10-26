Blackhawks at Golden Knights

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton
McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Blackhawks at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (2-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-0-0)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Jason Dickinson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Conor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Taylor Hall (shoulder) Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 40 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Blackhawks forward Colton Dach was activated from injured/non-roster and assigned to Rockforrd of the American Hockey League. ... Pietrangelo is expected to return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Roy, a forward, is out. ... Cotter will move to the second line, with Howden moving to fourth-line center. . ... Dorofeyev will play on the third line. … Hill could start after Thompson made 26 saves in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.