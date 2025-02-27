Blackhawks at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-34-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (34-18-6)
10 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SNW (JIP), SN360
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Colton Dach
Patrick Maroon -- Philipp Kurashev -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Ethan Del Mastro -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nolan Allan, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Brodie enters the lineup for Allan, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights shuffled their forward lines; Saad and Stone will play with Eichel on the first line, Olofsson moves to the second line, Barbashev joins Howden and Kolesar on the third line and Lavoie will play with Pearson and Roy on the fourth.