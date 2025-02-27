Blackhawks at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-34-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (34-18-6)

10 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SNW (JIP), SN360

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Colton Dach

Patrick Maroon -- Philipp Kurashev -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Brodie enters the lineup for Allan, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights shuffled their forward lines; Saad and Stone will play with Eichel on the first line, Olofsson moves to the second line, Barbashev joins Howden and Kolesar on the third line and Lavoie will play with Pearson and Roy on the fourth.