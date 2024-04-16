Blackhawks at Golden Knights

BLACKHAWKS (23-52-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (44-28-8)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato
Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Joey Anderson
Landon Slaggert -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna -- Kevin Korchinski
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Ethan Del Mastro, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud -- Alec Martinez
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, including Mrazek starting after he made 30 saves. ... Stephenson and Mantha, each a forward, is day to day. ... Amadio will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Martinez returns after two games as a healthy scratch. ... Thompson and Hill will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.