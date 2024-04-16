Blackhawks at Golden Knights

BLACKHAWKS (23-52-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (44-28-8)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato

Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Kevin Korchinski

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Ethan Del Mastro,  MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud -- Alec Martinez

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, including Mrazek starting after he made 30 saves. ... Stephenson and Mantha, each a forward, is day to day. ... Amadio will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Martinez returns after two games as a healthy scratch. ... Thompson and Hill will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.

