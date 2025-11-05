Blackhawks at Canucks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (5-5-3) at CANUCKS (7-7-0)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Lukas Reichel -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not do line rushes at their morning skate but are expected to again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Lafferty, a forward, scratched. … Garland will play after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. The Canucks did not do line rushes at their morning skate, but Garland is expected to return to the top line, with Sherwood moving down to the third line and MacEachern, a forward, likely coming out. … Blueger, a center who has missed eight games, skated on his own and will rejoin practice this week. … Lekkerimaki, a forward who has missed eight games, is also expected to return to practice this week.

