Blackhawks at Canucks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-5-3) at CANUCKS (7-7-0)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Lukas Reichel -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not do line rushes at their morning skate but are expected to again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Lafferty, a forward, scratched. … Garland will play after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. The Canucks did not do line rushes at their morning skate, but Garland is expected to return to the top line, with Sherwood moving down to the third line and MacEachern, a forward, likely coming out. … Blueger, a center who has missed eight games, skated on his own and will rejoin practice this week. … Lekkerimaki, a forward who has missed eight games, is also expected to return to practice this week.