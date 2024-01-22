Blackhawks at Canucks

BLACKHAWKS (14-30-2) at CANUCKS (31-11-4)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Rem Pitlick -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Connor Murphy -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Jarred Tinordi, Louis Crevier

Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Bedard (jaw), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Foligno returns after missing seven games with a broken finger sustained Jan. 5, and Donato is back after missing two games with illness. … Reichel, a forward, is a healthy scratch for the second time this season and Guttman, also a forward, is a healthy scratch for the third time. … Soucy, a defenseman, is out 5-6 weeks after blocking a shot with his hand during the second period of a 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Juulsen returns to the lineup in his place after being scratched the past five games. … The Canucks called up Friedman, a defenseman, and Karlsson, a forward, from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Monday.