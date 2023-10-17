Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks

Matthews scored three goals in a season-opening 6-5 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, then had another three in a 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. He became the fifth player in NHL history and second since its inaugural campaign of 1917-18 to get a hat trick in each of his first two games of a season.

Connor Bedard did not have a point, ending his season-opening three game point streak (one goal, two assists). MacKenzie Entwistle scored in his season debut, and Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves.

John Tavares scored, and Joseph Woll made 27 saves in his season debut for the Maple Leafs (2-1-0).

Entwistle, a healthy scratch for the first three games, gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 2:59 of the second period when he took a pass from Athanasiou, who was on the goal line, and shot from the left hash marks.

Tavares tied it 1-1 at 5:15 when he took a drop pass from Nylander in the slot and shot over Soderblom’s glove.

Corey Perry gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 14:46 of the second period on a breakaway after a feed from Alex Vlasic.

Tyler Johnson made it 3-1 at 17:05 on the power when he took a pass from Andreas Athanasiou (two assists) and scored glove side. It was the Blackhawks’ first power-play goal this season in 17 chances.

Soderblom kept it 3-1 with a sprawling left-toe save on Tavares with 3:05 remaining in the third period and Woll pulled for an extra attacker.

Taylor Hall scored into an empty net for Chicago at 19:05, but the goal was overturned after Toronto successfully challenged for offside.

Matthews thought he scored on a redirection at 19:53, but that goal was also overturned after William Nylander entered the zone offside.

Taylor Raddysh then scored into an empty net at 19:54 for the 4-1 final.