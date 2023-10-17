Latest News

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators

Flyers see Phillies as model to restore success

Kraken forward Tanev out 4-6 weeks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks

Forward held scoreless against Bedard, Chicago; Soderblom makes 34 saves

Corey Perry with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews did not score and was denied NHL history by not getting a third straight hat trick in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Matthews scored three goals in a season-opening 6-5 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, then had another three in a 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. He became the fifth player in NHL history and second since its inaugural campaign of 1917-18 to get a hat trick in each of his first two games of a season.

Connor Bedard did not have a point, ending his season-opening three game point streak (one goal, two assists). MacKenzie Entwistle scored in his season debut, and Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves.

John Tavares scored, and Joseph Woll made 27 saves in his season debut for the Maple Leafs (2-1-0).

Entwistle, a healthy scratch for the first three games, gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 2:59 of the second period when he took a pass from Athanasiou, who was on the goal line, and shot from the left hash marks.

Tavares tied it 1-1 at 5:15 when he took a drop pass from Nylander in the slot and shot over Soderblom’s glove.

Corey Perry gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 14:46 of the second period on a breakaway after a feed from Alex Vlasic.

Tyler Johnson made it 3-1 at 17:05 on the power when he took a pass from Andreas Athanasiou (two assists) and scored glove side. It was the Blackhawks’ first power-play goal this season in 17 chances.

Soderblom kept it 3-1 with a sprawling left-toe save on Tavares with 3:05 remaining in the third period and Woll pulled for an extra attacker.

Taylor Hall scored into an empty net for Chicago at 19:05, but the goal was overturned after Toronto successfully challenged for offside.

Matthews thought he scored on a redirection at 19:53, but that goal was also overturned after William Nylander entered the zone offside.

Taylor Raddysh then scored into an empty net at 19:54 for the 4-1 final.