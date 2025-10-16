Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Ryan Greene scored his first NHL goal, Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, Frank Nazar, Ryan Donato, Tyler Bertuzzi and Jason Dickinson each scored for the Blackhawks (2-2-1), who have won two straight. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves, and Connor Bedard had three assists.

Joel Hofer was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots before returning for the third period for St. Louis (2-2-0), which had won two straight. Hofer ended up allowing seven goals on 22 shots, while Jordan Binnington stopped six of seven shots in relief.

Jake Neighbours scored his fourth goal in three games, and Dylan Holloway and Tyler Tucker also scored.

Mikheyev gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the first period when he converted a Hofer pass up the middle of the ice that the Blackhawks forward intercepted.

Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 4:29, finishing a rebound at the net.

Reichel, who was playing in his second game this season, regained the lead for the Blackhawks, putting them up 2-1 at 5:23 on a bad angle shot from the bottom of the left circle through Hofer on Chicago’s third shot.

Holloway tied it 2-2 at 14:54 when he beat Soderblom with a wrist shot from the inside of the left circle.

The Blackhawks scored three times in 6:03 to forge ahead 5-2 when Reichel scored his second of the game at 2:49, tipping in a Vlasic shot.

Nazar made it 4-2 at 4:32 when he skated past Neighbours and beat Hofer over the left shoulder.

Hofer was pulled at 7:09 in favor of Binnington, who denied Reichel’s hat trick bid, but then was beaten off the right boards by Dickinson on the short side to make it 5-2 at 8:52.

Hofer re-entered for the third period and Donato made it 6-2 at 1:17 of the third period, punching in a loose puck in the crease.

Teuvo Teravainen's one-timer from the right circle was tipped in front by Bertuzzi, who deflected it past Hofer's right shoulder to score on the power play to make it 7-2 at 5:03 after Robert Thomas was called for a double minor for high sticking.

Tucker gave the Blues its first score since the first period to bring the score to 7-3 at 11:28 when his shot from above the left circle caromed in off Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.

Greene added Chicago's final tally to bring it to 8-3 at 12:21 when he converted a rebound in the slot.