Thomas ties game late, Blues recover to defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Robert Thomas, Mathieu Joseph and Philip Broberg each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (25-26-5). Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and two assists, and Alec Martinez and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (17-31-7), who defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Friday. Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves.

The two teams met for the first time since St. Louis defeated Chicago 6-2 in the 2025 Discover Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

Craig Smith and Ryan Donato scored 38 seconds apart in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead.

Smith took a cross-slot pass from Patrick Maroon and scored with a snap shot from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 5:04, and Donato made it 2-0 at 5:42 when he intercepted Colton Parayko’s clearing attempt and played a give-and-go with Connor Bedard before beating Binnington with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

The Blues answered with three goals in the second period to take the lead.

Broberg cut it to 2-1 at 1:40 with a wrist shot from the left point that went in off Soderblom’s glove, and Nathan Walker tied it 2-2 just 10 seconds later when he intercepted an Ethan Del Mastro pass and scored from the high slot.

Joseph gave the Blues their first lead when he finished at the top of the crease off Brayden Schenn’s pass from behind the net to make it 3-2 at 17:09.

Martinez tied it 3-3 at 3:50 of the third period on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Teravainen, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Cam Fowler responded to put the Blues back in front when his shot from the left point deflected in off Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones to make it 4-3 at 4:32.

Teravainen's one-timer from the right circle deflected in off Blues defenseman Ryan Suter to tie it 4-4 at 6:08.

Mikheyev raced into the offensive zone around Blues defenseman Justin Faulk before tucking a backhand through Binnington’s pads to give Chicago a 5-4 lead at 11:08.

Thomas tied it 5-5 at 15:23 when he jammed Broberg's shot in after Soderblom thought he had the puck covered.