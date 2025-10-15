Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (1-2-1) at BLUES (2-1-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Greene -- Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexander Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)
Status report
Foligno, a forward, is taking a leave of absence from the Blackhawks because of his daughter's upcoming heart surgery. ... Reichel will replace Foligno in the lineup. ... Slaggert has resumed skating but will miss his fifth straight game; the forward could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Sundqvist, a forward, has not played this season and will miss his fourth consecutive game, and Toropchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight; each is day to day.