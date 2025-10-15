Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (1-2-1) at BLUES (2-1-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Greene -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexander Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)

Status report

Foligno, a forward, is taking a leave of absence from the Blackhawks because of his daughter's upcoming heart surgery. ... Reichel will replace Foligno in the lineup. ... Slaggert has resumed skating but will miss his fifth straight game; the forward could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Sundqvist, a forward, has not played this season and will miss his fourth consecutive game, and Toropchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight; each is day to day.

