Blackhawks at Blues

BLACKHAWKS (10-21-1) at BLUES (16-15-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Anthony Beauvillier -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Wyatt Kaiser, Filip Roos

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Alex Vlasic (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 23 saves Friday. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Perunovich will play for the first time in five games and replace Tucker, a defenseman.