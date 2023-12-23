Blackhawks at Blues

BLACKHAWKS (10-21-1) at BLUES (16-15-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Anthony Beauvillier -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Wyatt Kaiser, Filip Roos
Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Alex Vlasic (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 23 saves Friday. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Perunovich will play for the first time in five games and replace Tucker, a defenseman.