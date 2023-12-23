Blackhawks at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444

BLACKHAWKS (10-21-1) at BLUES (16-15-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Anthony Beauvillier -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Wyatt Kaiser, Filip Roos

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Alex Vlasic (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 23 saves Friday. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Perunovich will play for the first time in five games and replace Tucker, a defenseman.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game preview December 23

Lightning at Capitals
NHL betting odds for December 23 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 23
NHL On Tap news and notes December 23

NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to hit 20-goal mark against Senators 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL Morning Skate for December 23

NHL Morning Skate for December 23
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row
Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 22

Canadiens score 5 straight in win against Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings game recap December 22

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout
CHL notebook: Flyers prospects find success for London

CHL notebook: Flyers prospects having good run for London 
Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers game recap December 22

Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras could return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Florida Panthers new practice facility war memorial auditorium

Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton signs contract

Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Commissioner Gary Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings David Perron

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings