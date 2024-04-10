Blackhawks at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (23-49-5) at BLUES (41-32-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Connor Murphy (groin), Reese Johnson (concussion)

Blues projected lineup

Zach Bolduc -- Robert Thomas -- Brayden Schenn

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Zach Dean -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Nick Leddy -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Marco Scandella

Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday. ... Foligno did not make the trip to St. Louis and will miss due to personal reasons; the forward is expected back in the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... Murphy, a defenseman, made the trip but will miss his 35th straight game. ... Hayes, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games after playing in the first 76 games this season. ... Faulk, a defenseman, is likely to miss the rest of the regular season. ... Neighbours is day to day; the forward skated Wednesday but will not play. ... Hofer will make his second start in three games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars TV broadcaster Reaugh joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Hill to start for Golden Knights against Oilers

McDavid game-time decision for Oilers against Golden Knights

Pluses, minuses for Golden Knights-Oilers

Crosby of Penguins voted most complete player in NHLPA poll for 5th consecutive season

Golden Knights ‘still grinding’ amid injuries as playoffs near

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights, Kings can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10

Devils miss playoffs after struggles at home

Sabres eliminated, will miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 13th straight year 

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 10

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon gains on Kucherov in Art Ross race

Wild eliminated after slow start, struggles on penalty kill 

MacKinnon passes 50 goals with hat trick in Avalanche win against Wild

Kuzmenko, Flames rally past Sharks in OT