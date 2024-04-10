Blackhawks at Blues

BLACKHAWKS (23-49-5) at BLUES (41-32-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Connor Murphy (groin), Reese Johnson (concussion)
Blues projected lineup
Zach Bolduc -- Robert Thomas -- Brayden Schenn
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Zach Dean -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Nick Leddy -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Marco Scandella
Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday. ... Foligno did not make the trip to St. Louis and will miss due to personal reasons; the forward is expected back in the lineup against the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... Murphy, a defenseman, made the trip but will miss his 35th straight game. ... Hayes, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games after playing in the first 76 games this season. ... Faulk, a defenseman, is likely to miss the rest of the regular season. ... Neighbours is day to day; the forward skated Wednesday but will not play. ... Hofer will make his second start in three games.