Blackhawks at Kraken

BLACKHAWKS (14-31-2) at KRAKEN (19-18-9)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Rem Pitlick -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Bedard (jaw), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (groin)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Tye Kartye -- Andre Burakovsky
John Hayden -- Devin Shore -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Matty Beniers (upper body)
Suspended: Yanni Gourde
Status report
Soderblom will start after Mrazek made 27 saves in a 2-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Tinordi will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Monday, replacing Phillips, a defenseman. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Daccord skated on his own, and coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm which goalie would start. If Grubauer plays, it will be his first appearance since sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 9. Grubauer was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, and goalie Chris Driedger was reassigned to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. … Dunn is expected to return after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.