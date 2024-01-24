Blackhawks at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (14-31-2) at KRAKEN (19-18-9)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Rem Pitlick -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Bedard (jaw), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (groin)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Tye Kartye -- Andre Burakovsky

John Hayden -- Devin Shore -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Matty Beniers (upper body)

Suspended: Yanni Gourde

Status report

Soderblom will start after Mrazek made 27 saves in a 2-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Tinordi will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Monday, replacing Phillips, a defenseman. … The Kraken held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Daccord skated on his own, and coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm which goalie would start. If Grubauer plays, it will be his first appearance since sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 9. Grubauer was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, and goalie Chris Driedger was reassigned to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. … Dunn is expected to return after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

