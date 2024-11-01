Smith gets 1st 2 NHL goals, Sharks hold off Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

The 19-year-old forward was the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Sharks.

Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Sharks (3-7-2), who have won three straight games. Jake Walman had an assist for his seventh point in his last three games (one goal, six assists). Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves.

Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks (3-7-1). Donato has four goals in his last three games. Connor Murphy had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

After taking a Luke Kunin pass from the wing, Smith fired a shot over Mrazek's blocker for his first NHL goal at 6:52 of the first period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

Donato tied the game at 1-1 just 37 seconds later, scoring blocker-side on Blackwood from the slot at 7:29.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead less than a minute later, winning a net-front battle to tap in the rebound of a Murphy shot from the point at 8:19. It was the second straight game in which the Blackhawks scored two goals in under a minute (0:39 on Oct. 28).

Wennberg poked in a loose puck under Mrazek 1:30 into the second period to tie the game at two.

Smith scored his second of the game on the power play at 10:42 with a bar-down shot from the slot over Mrazek's blocker to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead.