Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lines
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Foligno
Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Louis Crevier
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Sharks projected lines
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Klim Kostin
Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Noah Gregor
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin
Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Veleno did not practice Wednesday because of an illness but will play. ... Gregor will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7; his arrival was delayed by visa issues. ... Grundstrom, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
