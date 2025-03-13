Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lines

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Foligno

Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Sharks projected lines

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Klim Kostin

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin

Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Veleno did not practice Wednesday because of an illness but will play. ... Gregor will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7; his arrival was delayed by visa issues. ... Grundstrom, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.