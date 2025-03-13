Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (20-36-9) at SHARKS (17-40-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, NBCSCA

Blackhawks projected lines

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Foligno

Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Sharks projected lines

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Klim Kostin

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin

Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Veleno did not practice Wednesday because of an illness but will play. ... Gregor will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7; his arrival was delayed by visa issues. ... Grundstrom, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Blackhawks projected lines

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Foligno

Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Sharks projected lines

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Klim Kostin

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin

Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Veleno did not practice Wednesday because of an illness but will play. ... Gregor will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7; his arrival was delayed by visa issues. ... Grundstrom, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup will 'feel like a playoff game'

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning against Flyers

Zary to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks-Rangers game highlights inaugural Hockey Day in Sweden

Montour's 4 points, OT goal lift Kraken to comeback win against Canadiens

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Hughes has assist in return, Canucks defeat Flames in shootout

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Red Wings find 'relief' with win against Sabres, trying to avoid repeat of last season

PWHL notebook: Trade deadline, roster freeze this week

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets picked to win Vezina as best goalie

NCAA notebook: Boisvert among players to watch in conference tournaments

Super 16: Trade Deadline returns entering playoff push highlight power rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes pursuit of Gretzky record for Capitals against Kings