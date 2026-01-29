Blackhawks at Penguins projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (21-23-9) at PENGUINS (26-14-11)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Justin Brazeau
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Ilya Solovyov -- Ryan Shea
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton
Injured: Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Suspended: Bryan Rust
Status report
Soderblom starting and Dach entering the lineup on the fourth line in place of Slaggert, a forward, are the only expected changes for the Blackhawks from a 4-3 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Rust, usually right wing on Pittsburgh’s first line, will serve the first of a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 3-2 win Sunday. ... McGroarty was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and will play his first NHL game since sustaining a concussion in a practice Jan. 6. ... St. Ivany was placed on injured reserve. The defenseman is expected to be sidelined up to eight weeks after having surgery on his left hand.