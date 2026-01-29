Blackhawks at Penguins projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (21-23-9) at PENGUINS (26-14-11)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Justin Brazeau

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ilya Solovyov -- Ryan Shea

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton

Injured: Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Suspended: Bryan Rust

Status report

Soderblom starting and Dach entering the lineup on the fourth line in place of Slaggert, a forward, are the only expected changes for the Blackhawks from a 4-3 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Rust, usually right wing on Pittsburgh’s first line, will serve the first of a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 3-2 win Sunday. ... McGroarty was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and will play his first NHL game since sustaining a concussion in a practice Jan. 6. ... St. Ivany was placed on injured reserve. The defenseman is expected to be sidelined up to eight weeks after having surgery on his left hand.