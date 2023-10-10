Blackhawks at Penguins

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (0-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Andreas Athanasiou
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Reese Johnson, MacKenzie Entwistle
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O'Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig
Injured: None
Status report
Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, will debut as the Blackhawks' No. 1 center. … Guentzel will play after being expected to miss at least five games to start the regular season after having right ankle surgery Aug. 2.