Blackhawks at Penguins

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Andreas Athanasiou

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Reese Johnson, MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O'Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig

Injured: None

Status report

Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, will debut as the Blackhawks' No. 1 center. … Guentzel will play after being expected to miss at least five games to start the regular season after having right ankle surgery Aug. 2.