Bedard's Blackhawks jersey top seller in NHL since June
NHL Buzz: Guentzel to play for Penguins tonight
NHL opening night rosters for 2023-24 season
Hart Trophy winner debated by NHL.com
NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with Moosehead Breweries
Miller talks Rangers expectations, new coaching staff in Q&A with NHL.com
Crosby excited to turn revamped Penguins loose, get back to playoffs
NHL On Tap: Bedard to make NHL debut for Blackhawks against Crosby, Penguins
Bedard to make NHL debut for Blackhawks against boyhood idol Crosby
Golden Knights prepared to 'hunt the trophy again'
Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game
Top NHL rookies to watch during 2023-24 season
Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season
Smith fired up to ring in new start with Penguins after winning Cup
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
McDonagh ready for emotional return to Tampa with Predators
Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day

Blackhawks at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS 

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Andreas Athanasiou
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Reese Johnson, MacKenzie Entwistle
Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O'Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig
Injured: None

Status report

Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, will debut as the Blackhawks' No. 1 center. … Guentzel will play after being expected to miss at least five games to start the regular season after having right ankle surgery Aug. 2.