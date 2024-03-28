Blackhawks at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (21-46-5) at SENATORS (31-36-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

MacKenzie Entwistle -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Lukas Reichel

Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Thomas Chabot (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Mrazek will make his fifth start in six games. ... The Senators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Chabot will not play because of a nagging injury he has been dealing with for multiple weeks, coach Jacques Martin said; the defenseman left during the third period of a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Martin said he does not believe Chabot will be out long term. … Kleven was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Forsberg will start after Korpisalo started the previous three games.

