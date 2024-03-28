Blackhawks at Senators

BLACKHAWKS (21-46-5) at SENATORS (31-36-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSCH+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
MacKenzie Entwistle -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Lukas Reichel
Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Jarred Tinordi
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body), Thomas Chabot (lower body)
Status report
The Blackhawks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Mrazek will make his fifth start in six games. ... The Senators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Chabot will not play because of a nagging injury he has been dealing with for multiple weeks, coach Jacques Martin said; the defenseman left during the third period of a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Martin said he does not believe Chabot will be out long term. … Kleven was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Forsberg will start after Korpisalo started the previous three games.