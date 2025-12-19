Blackhawks at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (13-15-6) at SENATORS (16-13-4)

3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Oliver Moore

Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Teuvo Teravainen

Sam Lafferty -- Colton Dach -- Nick Lardis

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill made changes to each forward line except his top line of Bertuzzi, Nazar and Burakovsky during practice on Friday, but he cautioned that line combinations could change again ahead of puck drop. … Lafferty could reenter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. … Chabot could make his return from an upper-body injury that has forced him to miss 12 games.

