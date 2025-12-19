Blackhawks at Senators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (13-15-6) at SENATORS (16-13-4)
3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Oliver Moore
Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Teuvo Teravainen
Sam Lafferty -- Colton Dach -- Nick Lardis
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill made changes to each forward line except his top line of Bertuzzi, Nazar and Burakovsky during practice on Friday, but he cautioned that line combinations could change again ahead of puck drop. … Lafferty could reenter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. … Chabot could make his return from an upper-body injury that has forced him to miss 12 games.