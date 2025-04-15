Blackhawks at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (24-46-11) at SENATORS (44-30-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore

Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Connor Murphy -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Angus Crookshank -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Dennis Gilbert

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Nick Jensen, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (upper body), Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Knight could start after Soderblom made 18 saves Monday. … The Senators held an optional morning skate including seven skaters and one goalie. … Giroux, a forward, and defensemen Jensen and Sanderson each will be rested, coach Travis Green said. … Tkachuk will miss his eighth straight game because of an upper-body injury; the forward skated Tuesday in a regular jersey for the first time since being injured March 30. … Hodgson will not dress after the forward was injured in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Latest News

Blue Jackets having ‘a lot fun’ during late push for final playoff spot in East

NHL Buzz: Ehlers week to week for Jets with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid voted best forward, overall skater in 2024-25 NHLPA player poll

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens, Wild, Blues can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Nurse to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Landeskog set to rejoin Avalanche from AHL conditioning loan

Fisher dies at 80, shot 'unforgettable moments' as Canadiens photographer

Central Scouting final rankings discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Western Conference wild cards debated by NHL.com staff 

DeBrusk scores late in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks

Kings shut out Oilers, clinch No. 2 seed in Pacific

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk practices with Senators, expected ready for start of playoffs

Ekholm to miss 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Oilers with injury