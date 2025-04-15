Blackhawks at Senators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (24-46-11) at SENATORS (44-30-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore

Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Connor Murphy -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Angus Crookshank -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Dennis Gilbert

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Nick Jensen, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (upper body), Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Knight could start after Soderblom made 18 saves Monday. … The Senators held an optional morning skate including seven skaters and one goalie. … Giroux, a forward, and defensemen Jensen and Sanderson each will be rested, coach Travis Green said. … Tkachuk will miss his eighth straight game because of an upper-body injury; the forward skated Tuesday in a regular jersey for the first time since being injured March 30. … Hodgson will not dress after the forward was injured in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.