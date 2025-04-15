Blackhawks at Senators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (24-46-11) at SENATORS (44-30-6)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore
Landon Slaggert -- Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Connor Murphy -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Angus Crookshank -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Dennis Gilbert
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Nick Jensen, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (upper body), Hayden Hodgson (lower body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Knight could start after Soderblom made 18 saves Monday. … The Senators held an optional morning skate including seven skaters and one goalie. … Giroux, a forward, and defensemen Jensen and Sanderson each will be rested, coach Travis Green said. … Tkachuk will miss his eighth straight game because of an upper-body injury; the forward skated Tuesday in a regular jersey for the first time since being injured March 30. … Hodgson will not dress after the forward was injured in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.