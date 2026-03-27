Blackhawks at Rangers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (27-32-13) at RANGERS (28-35-9)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Anton Frondell
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Lardis
Andre Burakovsky -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sacha Boisvert -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Ethan Del Mastro -- Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Matt Grzelcyk
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Adam Sykora
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Taylor Raddysh -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Will Borgen --Braden Schneider
Drew Fortescue -- Matthew Robertson
Dylan Garand
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Adam Edstrom, Vincent Iorio, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)
Status report
Crevier took a skate to the face and left with 6:40 remaining in a 5-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and is questionable to play. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Knight made 37 saves against the Flyers. ... Fortescue is expected to make his NHL debut, replacing Iorio. ... Garand is expected to start and make his season debut. ... Laba took part in the Rangers morning skate in a regular jersey, but the forward will miss his fifth straight game.