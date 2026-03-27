Blackhawks at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (27-32-13) at RANGERS (28-35-9)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Anton Frondell

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Lardis

Andre Burakovsky -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sacha Boisvert -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Ethan Del Mastro -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Matt Grzelcyk

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Adam Sykora

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Taylor Raddysh -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Will Borgen --Braden Schneider

Drew Fortescue -- Matthew Robertson

Dylan Garand

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Adam Edstrom, Vincent Iorio, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)

Status report

Crevier took a skate to the face and left with 6:40 remaining in a 5-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and is questionable to play. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Knight made 37 saves against the Flyers. ... Fortescue is expected to make his NHL debut, replacing Iorio. ... Garand is expected to start and make his season debut. ... Laba took part in the Rangers morning skate in a regular jersey, but the forward will miss his fifth straight game.

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