Blackhawks at Rangers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (11-24-2) at RANGERS (25-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier

Injured: Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)

Status report

Beauvillier was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward was injured in a 3-0 loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and will be replaced by Reese Johnson. ... Megna was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday and will replace Crevier, a defenseman. … Mrazek will make his fourth start in five games after Soderblom made 33 saves Tuesday. ... Othmann will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to replace Pitlick, a forward who is week to week. … Shesterkin will start for the seventh time in nine games. ... Kakko participated in the Rangers morning skate Thursday wearing a red non-contact practice jersey but will miss his 17th straight game; it was the forward's first time skating with the team since he was injured Nov. 27.

