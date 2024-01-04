Blackhawks at Rangers

BLACKHAWKS (11-24-2) at RANGERS (25-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier
Injured: Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)
Status report
Beauvillier was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward was injured in a 3-0 loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and will be replaced by Reese Johnson. ... Megna was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday and will replace Crevier, a defenseman. … Mrazek will make his fourth start in five games after Soderblom made 33 saves Tuesday. ... Othmann will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to replace Pitlick, a forward who is week to week. … Shesterkin will start for the seventh time in nine games. ... Kakko participated in the Rangers morning skate Thursday wearing a red non-contact practice jersey but will miss his 17th straight game; it was the forward's first time skating with the team since he was injured Nov. 27.