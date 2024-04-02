Blackhawks at Islanders

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (22-47-5) at ISLANDERS (32-27-15)

7:30 p.m ET; MSGSN2, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Colin Blackwell (upper body), Nikita Zaitsev (illness, upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom

Injured: None

Status report

Blackwell, a forward, and Zaitsev, a defenseman, are game-time decisions. … Soderblom is expected to start after he made 30 saves in a 5-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Bedard, normally a center, will play the wing for a second straight game … Sorokin will start for the first time since March 24. He has lost his past six starts.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Skinner gets video message from ‘Emily in Paris’ star before 1,000th NHL game

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for March

Bedard named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals, Islanders highlight East wild-card race

Kekalainen hoping for another chance to be general manager in NHL

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov, MacKinnon tied in tight race for Art Ross

NHL Buzz: Hertl practices in noncontact jersey for 1st time with Golden Knights

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 2

Konin serves as Lightning emergency backup goalie against Red Wings

Wright scores in Kraken win against Sharks

Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

Perfetti has 3 points, Jets edge Kings to end losing streak at 6

Canucks hungry to ‘ramp it up’ for return to Stanley Cup Playoffs

Perron breaks tie late, Red Wings end Lightning’s 9-game point streak

Earned culture essential to success, push to make playoffs

Mishkin talks writing novel, Lightning playoff chances in Q&A with NHL.com