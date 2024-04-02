Blackhawks at Islanders

BLACKHAWKS (22-47-5) at ISLANDERS (32-27-15)

7:30 p.m ET; MSGSN2, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Colin Blackwell (upper body), Nikita Zaitsev (illness, upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom

Injured: None

Status report

Blackwell, a forward, and Zaitsev, a defenseman, are game-time decisions. … Soderblom is expected to start after he made 30 saves in a 5-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Bedard, normally a center, will play the wing for a second straight game … Sorokin will start for the first time since March 24. He has lost his past six starts.