Blackhawks at Islanders

BLACKHAWKS (22-47-5) at ISLANDERS (32-27-15)
7:30 p.m ET; MSGSN2, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Joey Anderson
Landon Slaggert -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Colin Blackwell (upper body), Nikita Zaitsev (illness, upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom
Injured: None
Status report
Blackwell, a forward, and Zaitsev, a defenseman, are game-time decisions. … Soderblom is expected to start after he made 30 saves in a 5-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Bedard, normally a center, will play the wing for a second straight game … Sorokin will start for the first time since March 24. He has lost his past six starts.