Devils score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Blackhawks

Dickinson put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 13:31 of the second period, taking a backhand pass from Nick Foligno for a snap shot that hit the crossbar, bounced back out and went in off the face of Luke Hughes.

It came after Tyler Bertuzzi hit the crossbar for the Blackhawks at 8:41, driving to the slot off a face-off for a backhand.

“You say all those things like, 'Yeah, we’re good. We’re good. Stay confident. Don’t worry,’” Dickinson said. “But the brain is a strong thing that can be very overpowering and stop you from being able to get out of it.”

Connor Bedard could have extended the lead for Chicago on a breakaway 55 seconds into the third but hit the crossbar with a wrist shot on a power play.

Bedard nearly put the Blackhawks in front 38 seconds into the first period on a 2-on-1 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle off the left post.

Commesso was playing his second NHL game after making two saves in relief in a 5-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday. The 22-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 46) by Chicago at the 2020 NHL Draft.

"We can't, every night, rely on our goalies to win us games,” said Foligno, the Blackhawks captain. “That's a sign of a bad hockey team. If Commesso has to pitch a shutout in his first NHL game, it’s a great feather in his cap, but it’s not a good sign for us, right?

“We need to play in a way that allows our goalies to feel confident that, even if one does squeak by, we come back and we support them."

NOTES: The Devils’ final three goals came in 2:06; they have scored three goals faster at home three times in the past 25 years -- Nov. 28, 2009 (2:02), Oct. 14, 2019 (1:55) and Feb. 6, 2023 (50 seconds). ... New Jersey scored four goals in the third for the first time since Feb. 27 at the San Jose Sharks. ... It was Jack Hughes’ 20th career game-winning goal, tying Zach Parise for the most in franchise history before the age of 24; Hughes turned 23 on May 14. … Pesce was plus-4 in 20:40 of ice time. … Bratt’s assist on Hischier’s goal gave him 400 NHL points (142 goals, 248 assists). … Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen had one shot on goal in 16:32 in his 700th NHL game. … Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser blocked six shots in 16:41.