Blackhawks at Devils

BLACKHAWKS (11-25-2) at DEVILS (20-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier

Injured: Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl

Vitek Vanecek

Nico Daws

Scratched: Graeme Clarke

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday … Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 28 saves against the Rangers … This is the final game of a five-game road trip for Chicago, which is 0-3-1 in the first four. … Vanecek will start for the second time this season against the Blackhawks; he made 32 saves in a 4-2 win at Chicago on Nov. 5.