Blackhawks at Devils

BLACKHAWKS (11-25-2) at DEVILS (20-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Brett Seney -- Reese Johnson
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier
Injured: Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl
Vitek Vanecek
Nico Daws
Scratched: Graeme Clarke
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday … Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 28 saves against the Rangers … This is the final game of a five-game road trip for Chicago, which is 0-3-1 in the first four. … Vanecek will start for the second time this season against the Blackhawks; he made 32 saves in a 4-2 win at Chicago on Nov. 5.