Predators hang on to defeat Blackhawks, end 4-game skid

Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Predators (6-10-0), who ended a four-game losing streak. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

Philipp Kurashev and Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks (5-10-0), who have lost three consecutive games and are 1-4-0 in their past five. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Trenin gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 12:07 of the first period on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle for his first goal of the season.

Nyquist gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 18:32 on the power play. Filip Forsberg took the original shot from the point, Ryan O'Reilly got to the rebound and Nyquist scored on a rebound of O'Reilly's shot.

The goal came less than one day after Nyquist's daughter, Greta, was born on Friday.

Kurashev scored to make it 2-1 at 13:05 of the second period on a rebound from a one-timer by Connor Bedard.

Smith gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 16:20 of the second on a rebound of a shot from Philip Tomasino.

Johnson got the Blackhawks within 3-2 at 12:14 of the third period on a wrist shot that bounced off of Predators defenseman Roman Josi.

Smith added an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:48 of the third.