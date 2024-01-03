Saros makes 21 saves, Predators shut out Blackhawks

Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (11-24-2), who have lost three straight and are 1-4-1 in their past six games.

"I think we did pretty good in front of our net tonight," Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev said. "We’d love to win, especially for [Soderblom]. He made lots of crazy saves today. Unfortunately we didn’t [win], but still it’s a good game. We can think about it and just keep going from that."

Nyquist gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 5:16 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak.

"He's playing great," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said of Nyquist. "I feel like he’s been playing great the whole year. He’s so good on the power play. He’s great. He’s very patient with the puck. He makes some really good plays. He’s an awesome leader in our locker room. He’s been nothing but great since he came here."

O'Reilly pushed it to 2-0 at 15:23 of the third period on a 5-on-3 power play, putting in a cross-crease pass from Filip Forsberg at the right post.

"It was just great efforts by [Forsberg]," O’Reilly said. "Obviously it's a big situation. We want to get a goal there and such, and he just works and works, wins a play and then draws a penalty. That play on that goal, anyone could’ve scored that. It was an amazing play he made to me there."