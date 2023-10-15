Latest News

Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

Penguins score 4 unanswered in win over Flames 

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Alfredsson rejoins Senators in player development coaching role

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Monahan has goal, assist, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in a 3-2 win against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Cole Caufield scored for Montreal (1-0-1), which lost 6-5 in the shootout at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves.

Bedard had an assist, Tyler Johnson scored twice and Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for Chicago (1-2-0).

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had an assist on Johnson’s second goal with Mrazek pulled, which cut Montreal’s lead to 3-2 with 1:21 remaining in the third. The 18-year-old forward had a point in each of his first two games, including his first NHL goal in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Seth Jones came close to tying the game when his slap shot hit the left post after Monahan got a double minor for high-sticking Bedard with 22 seconds remaining.

Caufield put the Canadiens up 1-0 at 3:54 of the second period when he batted his own rebound out of the air and past Mrazek. 

Tanner Pearson made it 2-0 at 7:56 on a shot past Mrazek’s glove from the top of the left circle.

Monahan increased the lead to 3-0 at 17:38 with a short-handed breakaway goal off a pass by Rafael Harvey-Pinard.

Johnson cut the lead to 3-1 35 seconds into the third period, shooting past Montembeault's stick side from the slot.