Monahan has goal, assist, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Cole Caufield scored for Montreal (1-0-1), which lost 6-5 in the shootout at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves.

Bedard had an assist, Tyler Johnson scored twice and Petr Mrazek made 33 saves for Chicago (1-2-0).

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had an assist on Johnson’s second goal with Mrazek pulled, which cut Montreal’s lead to 3-2 with 1:21 remaining in the third. The 18-year-old forward had a point in each of his first two games, including his first NHL goal in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Seth Jones came close to tying the game when his slap shot hit the left post after Monahan got a double minor for high-sticking Bedard with 22 seconds remaining.

Caufield put the Canadiens up 1-0 at 3:54 of the second period when he batted his own rebound out of the air and past Mrazek.

Tanner Pearson made it 2-0 at 7:56 on a shot past Mrazek’s glove from the top of the left circle.

Monahan increased the lead to 3-0 at 17:38 with a short-handed breakaway goal off a pass by Rafael Harvey-Pinard.

Johnson cut the lead to 3-1 35 seconds into the third period, shooting past Montembeault's stick side from the slot.